Maurice Leahy, Ahane, Brosna.
Maurice, husband of the late Mary, is very sadly missed by his loving sons Tadhg and Sean, daughters Norette, Carmel, Ita and Lorraine, grandchildren Cian, Seán Óg and Muire Íosa, sons-in-law John, Sean and Mike, brother Jack (New Ross), sister Mary (California), brother-in-law Walter, sisters-in-law Gretta and Gemma, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home Brosna on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm.
Requiem Mass for Maurice Leahy will take place on Thursday in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at 11.00am.
Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.
Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery Brosna.
