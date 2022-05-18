Maurice King Bromore Ballybunion

Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion at 2.00pm Saturday 21st followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery

Maurice King, Bromore, Ballybunion, died on the 18th of May 2022. Beloved son of Kit and the late Jerome.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother, Kit, his brother Jimmy, sister, Marian, brother -in-law, John, sister-in-law, Marguerite, nephews Jeremy (his wife Bridget), Diarmaid (his wife Patricia), Jonathan and Cormac, nieces, Meaghan and Aishling, grandnieces, Clodagh, Ava and Saoirse. Rest in Peace Requiem Mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Saturday May 21st at 2.00pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilconly cemetery. For those unable to attend, the requiem mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion