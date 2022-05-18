Advertisement

Maurice King

May 19, 2022 15:05 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice King

Maurice King  Bromore Ballybunion

Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion at 2.00pm Saturday 21st followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery

Maurice King, Bromore, Ballybunion, died on the 18th of May 2022. Beloved son of Kit and the late Jerome.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother, Kit, his brother Jimmy, sister, Marian, brother -in-law, John, sister-in-law, Marguerite, nephews Jeremy (his wife Bridget), Diarmaid (his wife Patricia), Jonathan and Cormac, nieces, Meaghan and Aishling, grandnieces, Clodagh, Ava and Saoirse. Rest in Peace Requiem Mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Saturday May 21st at 2.00pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilconly cemetery. For those unable to attend, the requiem mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Julie O'connor -Barker

May 19, 2022 14:05

Our condolences to you all on the loss of Maurice. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus