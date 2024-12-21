The death has occurred of Maurice Fitzgerald, of Lower Main Street, Ballyheigue, on the 3rd December 2024.

Sadly missed by his father Seamus (Jim) and wife Ann, sister Julianne and brother Desmond, his aunts Rena, Bernadette and Norrie, Uncles Tom, Patrick (Kirby) and Jimmy, his cousins, friends and in-laws and kind neighbours. Pre-deceased by his mother Julie.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Monday the 23rd of December at 10.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Maurice Fitzgerald will be celebrated at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Mass will be live streamed on dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue

Family Flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Enquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.