Maurice Dowling

Pre-deceased by his parents Margaret and Batt and his brother Barney.

Maurice passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

Beloved brother of Nora, cherished uncle of Conor, Gina, Barry, Caroline, Laoise, Gráinne and Niamh and dearest brother-in-law of Vincent and Rose.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his sister, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Maurice Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 11.00AM followed by interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Maurice’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.