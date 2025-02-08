Maurice Dowling, of Mounthawk, Tralee.
Pre-deceased by his parents Margaret and Batt and his brother Barney.
Maurice passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
Beloved brother of Nora, cherished uncle of Conor, Gina, Barry, Caroline, Laoise, Gráinne and Niamh and dearest brother-in-law of Vincent and Rose.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his sister, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Maurice Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 11.00AM followed by interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
Maurice’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Person hospitalised following a fire at a house in North KerryFeb 8, 2025 18:15
25 people to be commissioned as pastoral leadersFeb 8, 2025 17:44
Saturday afternoon local GAA resultsFeb 8, 2025 15:40
Council to review if more snow equipment needed in Castleisland areaFeb 8, 2025 13:08
SIPTU organiser says Section 39 workers in Kerry have had enoughFeb 8, 2025 12:41