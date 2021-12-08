Advertisement

Maurice ‘Dasher’ Stack

Maurice ‘Dasher’ Stack

Maurice ‘Dasher’ Stack, Buckley, North Wales & formally of Stagmount, Rockchapel, Co Cork.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Saturday from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Requiem mass for Maurice ‘Dasher’ Stack will take place on Sunday in St. Peter’s Church Rockchapel at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.

