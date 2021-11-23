Maurice Carmody of Glencastle Cloghers Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.00 p.m.

to 5.00 p.m. for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to The Immaculate Conception Church, Tralee on Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m which will be live streamed on St. John's Parish Facebook page.

Interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Beloved of husband of Kate and dearest father of Terence and Daniel.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Jerry, Edward and Terry,

sisters Jo, Aileen and Maura, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.