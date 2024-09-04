The death has occurred of Maureen Ward née Leyne, Doora, Portmagee and late of Boston, USA on Monday, 2nd September 2024. Sadly missed by her husband Pat, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday, 6th September from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed be removal to St. Patrick's Church, Portmagee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, 7th September at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice.