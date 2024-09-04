The death has occurred of Maureen Ward née Leyne, Doora, Portmagee and late of Boston, USA on Monday, 2nd September 2024. Sadly missed by her husband Pat, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday, 6th September from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed be removal to St. Patrick's Church, Portmagee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, 7th September at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Advertisement
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice.
Recommended
Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in KerrySep 4, 2024 13:10
Several Kerry Fine Gael councillors considering putting names forward for general election selection conventionSep 4, 2024 13:19
Commission of investigation into historical sexual abuse will likely investigate all schoolsSep 4, 2024 13:20
Judge jails Tralee man for “litany of most abhorrent criminal behaviour”Sep 4, 2024 13:18
Former Kerry footballer feels now is right time to put his name forward for general electionSep 4, 2024 13:18