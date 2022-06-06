Maureen Stokes, (née Johnson)

Maureen Stokes, (nee Johnson), (Flor's Cottage, Coolcreen, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry and formerly of Dorset, England.)

On the 5th of June, 2022, Maureen passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Dearest friend of Barbara Harris. Loving mother of Belinda, Julie and Karl, cherished grandmother of Nicole, Monique and Marshall. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her dearest friend, daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters Brenda and Jenny, godson Micah, nieces, nephews and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

'Shalom'

Funeral service for Maureen will take place on Friday morning (June 10th) at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php followed by Cremation and Service at the Island Crematorium

Cork at 3.00pm which will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Maureen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.