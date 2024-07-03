Maureen Stack neé Buckley, Kilpadogue and formerly of Tarmons, Tarbert. Maureen passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on June 30th 2024. Maureen is predeceased by her parents Billy and Elizabeth (neé Culhane) and her treasured niece Rebecca.

Maureen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband John, daughter Louise, son Jonathan, brother Thomas, sisters Bridget and Elizabeth, daughter in law Breda, Louise’s partner Timmy, grandchildren Jai - Luke, Amelia and Sofia, aunt Mary (Curtin), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Maureen will repose at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on this Thursday evening (July 4th) from 6pm until 8pm.

Due to the increased level of Covid, the family wish to refrain from handshaking and as a result a walk through system will be in place at the Funeral Home.

Maureen’s Funeral Cortege will depart Kilpadogue on this Friday morning (July 5th) at 10:20am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in St. Marys New Cemetery.

Maureen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.