Maureen Prendeville née Fealy, Ballinclogher, Lixnaw and late of Ahamore, Causeway.

Predeceased by her husband Richard. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughter Elizabeth (Lixnaw), sons Patrick (Lixnaw) and Martin (Kilcullen, Kildare), daughter-in-law Geraldine and grandson Adam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Martin (Ahamore), sisters Peg O' Neill (Banna), Nellie O' Connor (Kilmoyley) and Bridget Sweeny (Causeway) and the late Bob, Mike and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Seamus, John, Séan and Mont (Prendeville), sisters-in-law Kathleen Fealy, Lil Keane and Mary O' Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway this Thursday from 7pm to 8.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11o' clock,

livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/

followed by burial in Kiltomey Cemetery

Family flowers only.