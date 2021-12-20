Maureen Prendeville née Fealy, Ballinclogher, Lixnaw and late of Ahamore, Causeway.
Predeceased by her husband Richard. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughter Elizabeth (Lixnaw), sons Patrick (Lixnaw) and Martin (Kilcullen, Kildare), daughter-in-law Geraldine and grandson Adam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Martin (Ahamore), sisters Peg O' Neill (Banna), Nellie O' Connor (Kilmoyley) and Bridget Sweeny (Causeway) and the late Bob, Mike and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Seamus, John, Séan and Mont (Prendeville), sisters-in-law Kathleen Fealy, Lil Keane and Mary O' Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway this Thursday from 7pm to 8.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11o' clock,
livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/
followed by burial in Kiltomey Cemetery
Family flowers only.
Recommended
Vigil to continue over Christmas outside controversial mast in West KerryDec 20, 2021 13:12
Married and trans women can enter Rose of Tralee International FestivalDec 21, 2021 13:12
Kerry religious services can take place without any capacity limits this ChristmasDec 21, 2021 17:12
N69 between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this eveningDec 20, 2021 17:12
318-year-old West Kerry property on the market for €1.3 millionDec 21, 2021 09:12