Maureen O’Riordan née Barrett

Jan 8, 2025
Maureen O’Riordan née Barrett, Oakpark Demesne and formerly of Rock Street, Tralee, died on January 7th, 2025, beloved wife of the late Ted, dearest mother of John, Brendan, Irene and the late Mary, sister of the late Phil and John E.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Kieran, Eoin, Aidan, Sarah and Bryan, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law Mai & Veronica, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (10th January) from 3.30 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

Tom Carroll

Jan 8, 2025

So sorry to hear of Maureen passing we worked in her dads shop in Rocks St.She was a lovely woman,may she rest in peace.

