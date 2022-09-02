Maureen Connor née Mulvey, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Ballinamore Co. Leitrim.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (5th September) from 6 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net).

Followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Beloved wife of the late Pascal. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Briege, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.