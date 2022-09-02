Maureen Connor née Mulvey, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Ballinamore Co. Leitrim.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (5th September) from 6 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net).
Followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
Beloved wife of the late Pascal. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Briege, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
Recommended
Councillor calls for traffic management system in mid Kerry villageSep 3, 2022 10:09
Tralee eatery shortlisted for Ireland’s Favourite RoastSep 2, 2022 13:09
Glenbeigh Races cancelled following tragic death of jockeySep 3, 2022 20:09
Shock and sadness over death of 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead at Glenbeigh RacesSep 4, 2022 11:09