Maureen O'Connor née Mc Donnell, The Grove, Dingle and formerly of Emlough, Ballydavid
On the 31st of January 2023, Maureen O'Connor née Mc Donnell, The Grove, Dingle and formerly of Emlough, Ballydavid.
Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, her parents Catherine and Patrick Mc Donnell, her brothers Michael, John and Seamus and son in law Patrick Molloy. Sadly missed by her loving sons James, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary, Susan, Catherine, Rosie and Tricia, brothers Breandán, Liam and Pat, grandchildren, daughters in law Jenny and Anna, sons in law Liam, Mark, Michael and Brian, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle. House private please.
