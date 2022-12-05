Maureen O Donoghue (nee Keating) Feighmane, Valentia Island & formerly of Kimego Cahirciveen
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Tuesday evening from 6pm-8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Daniel O' Connell Church Cahirciveen. Burial afterwards in St' Patrick's Cemetery Portmagee.
Funeral mass will be live-streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family Information: Pre-deceased by her loving husband Joe, parents Patrick & Johanna & her brother Tappy.
Fondly remembered by her sons Dan & Gerard, daughters-in-law Theresa O' Loughlin & Geraldine O' Callaghan, grandchildren Alan & Anna, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nephew, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives & friends.
May she rest in peace
Recommended
First of today's citizenship ceremonies has taken place in KillarneyDec 5, 2022 13:12
Three MEPs representing Kerry failed to report any meetings with lobbyistsDec 5, 2022 13:12
Kerry nursing home director says funding model has to changeDec 5, 2022 13:12
Man further remanded in custody in connection to Dingle assaultDec 5, 2022 13:12
First cohort of credit union managers graduate from new MTU Kerry programmeDec 5, 2022 13:12