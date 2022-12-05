Maureen O Donoghue (nee Keating) Feighmane, Valentia Island & formerly of Kimego Cahirciveen

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Tuesday evening from 6pm-8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Daniel O' Connell Church Cahirciveen. Burial afterwards in St' Patrick's Cemetery Portmagee.

Funeral mass will be live-streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family Information: Pre-deceased by her loving husband Joe, parents Patrick & Johanna & her brother Tappy.

Fondly remembered by her sons Dan & Gerard, daughters-in-law Theresa O' Loughlin & Geraldine O' Callaghan, grandchildren Alan & Anna, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nephew, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives & friends.

Advertisement

May she rest in peace