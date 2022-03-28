Maureen Moran, Glencove, East End, Ballybunion and late of Coolard and Pendean House Care, Midhurst, U.K.
Peacefully, on March 28th, 2022, surrounded by her family and staff of Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Beloved sister of the late Denis and Mossie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her cousins, extended family, former work colleagues in Pendean House Care, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Thursday afternoon at 2.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Maureen being celebrated at 3 p.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.
