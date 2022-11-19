Maureen (Mary) Dillon (née Walsh), Craughdarrig, Asdee.

Peacefully, on November 19th, 2022, at Listowel Community Hospital. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Noel, nephews Jim and Stephen, nieces Eileen, Joan, Kathleen, Patricia, Christina and Louise, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Asdee, on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.