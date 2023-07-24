Maureen Griffin née O’Sullivan (Naoiseach) of Tarmons, Waterville, and formally of Farranahowen, Waterville passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff in Valentia Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd 2023. Predeceased by her parents John and Dolly, sisters Breda and Margaret, grandson James, brothers-in-law Donie, John, Denis and Johnny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, son Adrian, daughters Caroline, Veronica and Angela, daughter-in-law Angela, sons-in-law Mick, John and Brian, grandchildren Katelyn, Antony, Killian, Kaydy, Aidan, Ryan, Ronan, Gavin, Alanna, Lauren, Georgia and Dannii, brother Michael, sisters Bobby, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, sister-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law Danny, Jerry, Timmy, Joe and Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Maureen rest in peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Tuesday evening (July 25th) from 5pm - 8pm. Leaving her residence on Wednesday morning (July 26th) for requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Waterville, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The requiem Mass will be live-streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to Valentia Hospital. Maureen’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.