Maureen Foley (née Milner), Knockanish, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Kilruane, Rosscarbery, Co. Cork, died peacefully but unexpectedly surrounded by her family at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her daughter Gráinne and grandchildren Daire and Ciara. Beloved wife of John, mother to Vincent, Kevin and Clodagh, adored and cherished grandmother of Ailbhe, Bronagh, Seán, Aaron, Sarah, Clara, Grace, Kealan and Orna, sister to Clare, Coleman, Siobhán and the late Eileen and Kathleen. She will be greatly missed by her daughters-in-law Julie and Marion, sons-in-law Niall and Rob, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her dog Patch.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (V92 A4AW) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm on Monday, 15th August 2022. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Tuesday 16th at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11.00am ( streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchhill.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632