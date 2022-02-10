Maureen Cronin née Scannell, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Timothy (Tim), dearest mother of Rosemary, Anna & Elizabeth and sister of the late Bridie (O’Brien). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sami, Sinéad & Bobbi, grandniece Taryn, son-in-law Gerry (Gaughran), sister-in-law Noreen, niece Mari & her husband Paul (O’Connor), nephews John and his wife Bernie (Kelliher) & Donal, her cousins, wonderful relatives, neighbours and many close friends in Clahane, Camp & Blennerville.

Maureen will repose at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday (Feb 12th) from 4 pm to 6 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11am. Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.