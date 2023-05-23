Maureen Cregan née Hanrahan, Tieraclea, Tarbert and formerly of Aughrim, Moyvane, May 20th 2023 (peacefully) at University Hospital Kerry. Maureen, beloved wife of the late Brendan Cregan. Maureen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving family John, Mary, Anne, Seamus, Denis, Thomas and Tina, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Wednesday evening (May 24th) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Thursday morning (May 25th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in the adjoining Chapel Yard. Maureen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com