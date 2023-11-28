Maureen Corcoran, New Street, Cahersiveen died peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Leonard and Derry, sisters in law Marie and Maura, nieces and nephews and extended families. Predeceased by her parents William and Bridget and her brothers Willie Joe and Eamonn. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday, the 28th of November, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning, the 29th of November, to the O'Connell Memorial Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cúnamh Iveragh.