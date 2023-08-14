Maureen Connor née O'Neill, Main Street, Castlegregory and London, died peacefully at her home on Monday 7th August 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Elaine, son Stephen, son-in-law Val, daughter-in-law Pamela, granddaughter Grace, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Wednesday 16th August 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory, on Thursday 17th at 11.45 where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com. Cremation will take place in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Friday, 18th August, at 3.00 pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society via donations link below or the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.