Maureen Carr née O'Keeffe, Lartigue Road, Ballybunion and late of Kilgarvan, Lisselton and Asdee. Maureen passed away (peacefully), on February 23rd, 2025, in her 91st year, surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the staff of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by her husband Timothy, sons Nelius and Michael, grandson Niall, great-granddaughter Brogan, brothers Fr. Nealie, Joe and Sean (recently deceased). She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Kay, sons Tadgh, Sean and Bryan, daughters-in-law Bridget, Irene, Martina and Denise, son-in-law Namir, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws Mary (UK) and Noreen (Carlow), brother-in-law Mike (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY MAUREEN REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, February 25th, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Maureen being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home at arasmhuirenursinghome.com