Maureen Buckley née O'Connor

Maureen Buckley (nee O'Connor) of 15 Laune View, Killorglin and formerly of Keelohane, Beaufort on 13th November peacefully in presence of her loving family at University Hospital Kerry.
Maureen predeceased by her husband James, her sons William and James, brother Mikey and sister Eileen). Deeply mourned by her loving family, her daughters Mary and Breda, sons in law Nicholas and Mike, grandchildren Bláthnaid, Murt, Sarah and James, Bláthnaid's fiancé Peter, sisters Joan (Coffey), Bridie (Cronin) and Nora Mai (Mangan), brothers in law Francis and Donal, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing in Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, V93PK66 on Tuesday the 15th November from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James Church Killorglin arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 16th November at 10.30am followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu to Palliative Care UHK.
Mass will be live streamed on
