Maureen Buckley née Coleman, St. Brendan's Terrace, Killarney and late of New Lane, Killarney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Eileen, Liam, Jerry, John, Stephen and Christine. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law Seán Hanrahan and John Fleming, her daughters-in-law Denise, Yvonne, Mary and Yvonne, her much loved grandchildren Eoghan, Padraic, Leanne, Leah, Alex and Max, her brother Kevin and sister Frankie O'Sullivan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers Seán and Billy. "May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. The Requiem Mass for Maureen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.