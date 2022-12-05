Maura O'Shea, Caherbarnagh, Waterville, passed away peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. She is predeceased by her parents Mike & Lizzie, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law Jack & Sonny. Sadly missed by her brother Paddy, sisters Eilish & Margaret, nieces, nephew, relatives & friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Thursday evening (Dec 8th) from 6-30pm to 7-45pm followed by removal to St Finian's Church, Waterville, arriving at 8pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning (Dec 9th) at 11am followed by private cremation.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Kerry/Cork Cancer Support Bus.
The requiem Mass will be livestreamed via the following link:
