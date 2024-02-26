Maura O'Connor (née O'Connor) of Lohercannon, and late of Railway Terrace, Tralee, Co. Kerry. died in University Hospital Kerry on 25th February 2024.

Predeceased by her husband Donal (15.08.2022), brothers Sean and Denis and daughter-in-law Lynda (26.11.2022). Sadly missed by her loving family her daughter Joan, sons Con and Dan, grandchildren Sharon, Erica, Lynda, Mark, Isobel and Sophie, daughter-in-law Una, sisters-in-law Ber (London) and Nora, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 27th February 2024, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church Tralee on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Maura will be celebrated at 2.00 pm (live streamed on http://stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards to The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or to The Kerry Cork Link Bus or to Recovery Haven, Tralee. Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.