Advertisement

Maura O' Connell

Oct 6, 2021 15:10 By receptionradiokerry
Maura O' Connell

Surrey England and late of Shanaknock Waterville.

Funeral leaving Fitzgerald's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 11.45 AMfor Requiem Mass at 12 O' Clock in Lohar Church followed by burial in St. Finian's Cemetery Waterville.

Please adhere to the current guidelines and restrictions.

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus