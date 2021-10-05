Maura O' Connell

Surrey England and late of Shanaknock Waterville.
Funeral leaving Fitzgerald's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 11.45 AMfor Requiem Mass at 12 O' Clock in Lohar Church followed by burial in St. Finian's Cemetery Waterville.
Please adhere to the current guidelines and restrictions.
Advertisement
Recommended
Killorglin family's campaigning for miracle drug raised in the DáilOct 6, 2021 13:10
Happy to Chat benches launched in KenmareOct 5, 2021 13:10
Met Éireann issues weather advisory for KerryOct 5, 2021 17:10
Kerry man to be sentenced next month for repeated rape of his wife’s nieceOct 6, 2021 08:10
Permission refused for Tralee office buildingOct 6, 2021 13:10