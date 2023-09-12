Maura Nolan (née Fitzmaurice), Moybella, Lisselton, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on September 11th, 2023, at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Maura will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Jacqueline, sons Maurice and Patrick, grandchildren Lorraine, Michael, Aaron, Patrick and Michael, daughter-in-law Catherine, sister-in-law Noreen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Friday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Maura being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.