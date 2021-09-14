Maura Meehan nee Lawlor of Dublin and formerly Sackville, Ardfert.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday from 2pm to 3 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Saturday afternoon at 3.15 pm where the Requiem Mass for Maura will be celebrated at 3.30 pm (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family information-

Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Annette, Margaret & Tim (T.J.) and sister of the late Pat, Joseph & Lilah.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Emma, Eoin, Conor, Aífe & Áine, sons-in-law Matt & Aidan, nieces, nephews, relatives, special carers and friends.