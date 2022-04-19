Maura (Mary) Harrington née O' Sullivan, Letterdunane, Bonane, Kenmare and formerly of Snave, Ballylickey, Bantry, Co Cork.

On the 20th of April 2022, Maura (Mary), in her 97th year, passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Mary (Ahern), Breda, Kitty, Patrick, Margaret (Courtney) and the late Michael. Adoring grandmother of Michael, Aisling, Sarah, Carmel, Johnny, Kieran and Aoife, cherished great-grandmother of Patrick, Maura and Eimear. Predeceased by her son-in-law Rory Ahern. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Michael Courtney and Kitty's partner Michael McSweeney, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many close friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening, (April 22nd) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday morning (April 23rd) to St Fiachna's Church, Bonane for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilmocomoge Cemetery, Kealkill, Co. Cork.