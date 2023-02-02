Maura (Mary Bridget) O’Sullivan, nee Clifford, Clune, Ballyhar, Co. Kerry
who passed away peacefully on Thursday, 2nd February, in her Killarney Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff.
Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Eileen and Norrie, nephew Mike and niece Sheila. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Brendan and Tim, sister Brenda, brother Teddy, daughters-in-law Anna and Debbie, grandchildren Frankie, Toby, Hannah and Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday evening 5th between 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortege for Maura (Mary Bridget) O'Sullivan, nee Clifford will arrive at The Church of Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Monday morning the 6th at 10:50am, followed by Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial will take place afterwards in New Aglish Cemetery.
Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director 086-6025457
