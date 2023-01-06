Maura Lane

Glosha, Cromane

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm

Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to the Star of the Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Maura Lane will take place at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow

Special Requests: family flowers only please

Sadly missed by her daughter Marion, sons Joseph, John, Denis & Gerard, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bridie, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick & dear daughter Joan.