Maura Lane
Glosha, Cromane
Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm
Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to the Star of the Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Maura Lane will take place at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow
Special Requests: family flowers only please
Sadly missed by her daughter Marion, sons Joseph, John, Denis & Gerard, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bridie, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick & dear daughter Joan.
