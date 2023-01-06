Advertisement

Maura Lane

Jan 7, 2023 12:01 By receptionradiokerry
Maura Lane

Maura Lane

Glosha, Cromane

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm

Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to the Star of the Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Maura Lane will take place at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow

Special Requests: family flowers only please

Sadly missed by her daughter Marion, sons Joseph, John, Denis & Gerard, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bridie, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Advertisement

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick & dear daughter Joan.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus