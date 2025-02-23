Maura Joy nee Griffin, of Ballycleave, Glenbeigh

Maura passed away peacefully, after a short illness so bravely borne, in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Batt and Mary Griffin and her brother John (March 2024).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Frank, son Francis, sister-in-law Joan Griffin, nephew Anthony Griffin & Jennifer, niece Angela Griffin & Adrian, nephew Sean Griffin & Lorraine, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5 to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St. James' Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Maura Joy nee Griffin will be celebrated at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemeetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry or Marymount Hospice, Cork. House private please.

Maura's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

They would also like to thank the staff of Carrig Ward, University Hospital Kerry; Ward 2 South, University Hospital Cork: Marymount Hospice, Cork; The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry and the National Ambulance Service drivers for the tender and loving care they gave her over the past four weeks.