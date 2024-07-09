Maura Horgan née Hurley

Maura Horgan nee Hurley, late of 43 O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee and Ocean View Nursing Home, Camp, died peacefully on the 8th of July 2024 in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Gerald and brother Seán. Maura will be sadly missed by her daughters and sons, Eileen, Tim, Catherine, Bridie, Liam, Gerald, Marie, Martina, and Sinéad along with their spouses and immediate families.

She will be fondly remembered by her sister Kay, her sisters-in-law Meriel and Pat, her nieces and nephews, her grandchildren Derek, Dionne, Petrina, Donagh, Caoimhe, Eoghan, Seán, Liam, Sarah, Shane, Phoebe, Conor, Liam, Amy, Nathan, Caoilainn, Aoibheann, Fíadh, Oisín, Conrí, Saorfhlaith, Croíadh, and her great-grandchildren Marcus, Ella, Rían, Maia, Ewan, Saoirse, and Abbie,as well as her extended family, neighbours, and friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Rose Chapel at Hogan’s Funeral Home, on Thursday, 11th July 2024, from 6.30pm – 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to Saint John’s Church, Castle Street, Tralee, V92 XD99, on Friday 12th July at 09.30am where the Requiem Mass for Maura will be celebrated at 10.00am. (Streamed on https://stjohns.ie/live-feed.) Cremation service will be held at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, P43 DD71, on Friday, 12th July at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to John O’Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 066 7121119.