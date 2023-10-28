Maura Falvey (née Duggan), Westgrove, killarney Road, Millstreet, Cork. On October 26th 2023, at Cork University Hospital, peacefully, after a brief illness, Maura (nee Duggan), beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of the late infant John. Daughter of the late Cornelius and Catherine (nee Murphy) and sister of the late Bernie, Sean, Denis, Gussie and Collette. Devoted mother of Conor and Todd, sister of Noel C, Fidelis, Tim, Pat and Anne. Deeply mourned by her daughters-in-law Catherine and Mary, sisters-in-law Maureen, Bernie, Bríd, Kitty and Mary and brother-in-law Jim. Grandmother of Mark, Robert, Peter, Colm, Fionán, their wives and partners Geri, Susan, Áine and Elana and great grandmother of Jack and Lucy. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet, on Monday, 30th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 31st October, at 2pm followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/millstreet

Advertisement

May the Guardian Angel guide her safely home