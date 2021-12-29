Maura Coss nee O’Sullivan, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maura will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. , or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, future son-in-law Michael, her grandchildren Lorraine, Gary and Owen, brother James, nephews, nieces, relatives and close friends.

Advertisement

As the capacity of venues and numbers attending varies greatly, the onus is on each venue to consider what is comfortable and best suits the congregation. Close family or friends can attend the Funeral Home to repose without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place,however it is not open to the publi