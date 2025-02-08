Maura Conlon (née Griffin) of The Grange, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Cahersiveen.
Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses & staff in the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Maura loving wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Fachanan and Kieran, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.
May Maura Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm.
Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for 12pm Mass, which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/dominicansnewbridge.
Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.
