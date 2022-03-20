Maude O' Sullivan née Carroll, Inchicullane, Killarney formerly of Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Donal. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerard, Kevin & Don, daughter in law Marie, grandchildren Eoghan, Calida, Norah, Fiadh & Alannah, sister Judy & brother John, brothers in law, sisters in law, neighbours, relatives & friends RIP

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.