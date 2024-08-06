Matt Finucane, Oaklands, Lartigue Rd, Ballybunion, Co Kerry
Matt passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home.
Pre-deceased by his Dad, Tom and his Mom, Mary (Walsh)
Sadly missed by his sister, Audrey, brother-in-law, Pat, nieces, Patricia and Debbie, grandniece, Aoife, grandnephew, Tadhg, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends
Rest in peace
Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, 8th August from 6.00-7.00pm
Matt `s funeral cortege will arrive at St John s Church, Ballybunion, for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Friday 9th August (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion) Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.
Family flowers only, please
