Maryanne (Mary) McQuinn, Gurrane Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and formerly Department of Social Welfare, Dublin. Peacefully on January 22nd 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columbanus Home, Killarney. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ellen, her sister Peggy and brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving sister Nora, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Currans Church on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page .
House Private Please
