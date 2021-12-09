Mary Walsh Caherina and formerly Rock Street & May’s Shop, Strand Road, Tralee
Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to C.O.P.D. Support Ireland (www.COPD.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved daughter of the late James and Nora and dearest sister of Margaret, Patricia and Josephine.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews Stephen, Gareth, James & Thomas, nieces Tracy & Carole, grandnephews and grandnieces, her cousin Marie Maguire, brother-in-law Eugene, relatives, neighbours and friends
