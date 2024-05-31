The death has occurred of Mary Tuohy née Foley of Kilcaragh, Lixnaw and formerly Kerins’ Park, Strand Road, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Liam, dearest mother of Luke, Joanne and Kate, daughter of Johnny and the late Mabel, sister of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Arabella, Riley, Liam and Rory, daughter-in-law Stella, sons-in-law David and Ben, brothers Seamie, Leo, John and Paudie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday, June 4th from 6.00pm to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Wednesday morning at 10:45am where the Requiem Mass for Mary Tuohy née Foley will be celebrated at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw

Family flowers only. House Private Please.

Enquires to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.