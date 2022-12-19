Advertisement

Mary Theresa Begley

Dec 19, 2022 12:12 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Theresa Begley, Gurranebawn, Cahirciveen.

Waking on Tuesday evening in Dalys Funeral Home, Cahirciveen from 6pm to 8pm

Removal on Wednesday to the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen, where the requiem mass for Mary Theresa Begley will be celebrated at 11am

followed by burial in Cill Fhaolain Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.

