Mary Teresa Hickey née O'Donoghue of Millbank, Ballycasheen, Killarney and formerly of the Farmyard, Ross Road, Killarney, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Willowbrooke Nursing Home, Castleisland.

Beloved wife of the late Owen and loving mother of Michael, Olive and Raymond. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Ann and Mary, grandchildren Eoin, Sarah, Colm, Karen, Jack and Holly, great-grandchildren Oisín and Averie, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law Margaret and Una, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Teresa is pre-deceased by her sister Noreen and her brothers Con, Fred, Paddy, Christy and Timmie.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this evening from 7:15pm to 8:30pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Resurrection at 10:00am tomorrow morning (28th of December), Where the Requiem Mass for Mary Teresa Hickey (née O'Donoghue) will be celebrated at 10:30am.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

The Mass will be recorded and a link to the video will be displayed here shortly after the Mass has finished.