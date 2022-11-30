Mary Teahan, Merville, Castlegregory.

Mary, aged ninety and pharmacist in Castlegregory and previously at The Mater Hospital Dublin, peacefully passed away from this world with family members by her side at University Hospital Kerry on 30th November 2022. Mary will be mourned and very sadly missed by relatives, neighbours, her widely spread circle of friends and pharmacy customers. Mary was predeceased by her parents Jim and Lena, her brother Tim and sister Dr. Ann Teahan. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, main Street, Castlegregory. (V92 F208) on Friday, 2nd December 2022, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortage arriving at St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Saturday, 3rd December where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 1.00pm (live streamed on Castlegregory Parish Facebook Live). After mass Mary will be laid to rest with her parents, brother and sister at Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers. Mary was a great lover of animals and donations (if desired) can be made on Friday or Saturday to the Kerry Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Go raibh suanmhneas aici i ngéaga ne n'aingeal agus í i gcomhluadar l a muintire atá imithe ar shlí na fíinne roimpi.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.