Mary Sis O'Sullivan née Murphy

Dec 21, 2023 15:46 By receptionradiokerry
The Death of:

Droumalohert, Glencar

 

Waking in Brennans' Funeral Home this Friday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Requiem mass for Mary Sis O’ Sullivan née Murphy will take place in St. Stephens' Church, Glencar at 12pm on Saturday followed by burial at Incheroo Cemetery, Glencar

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Skellig Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

