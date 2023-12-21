The Death of:
Mary Sis O'Sullivan née Murphy
Droumalohert, Glencar
Waking in Brennans' Funeral Home this Friday evening between 6pm and 8pm.
Requiem mass for Mary Sis O’ Sullivan née Murphy will take place in St. Stephens' Church, Glencar at 12pm on Saturday followed by burial at Incheroo Cemetery, Glencar
