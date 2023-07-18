The death has occurred of Mary Sheehan (née O’Sullivan) of Ballycarbery, Cahersiveen, who died peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband John, her sons Bryan and Liam and daughter Jenny. She will be sadly missed by her brother Tom, her daughters-in-law, Ita and Helen, her grandchildren, Donagh, Dylan, Fionn and Mary-Kate, sister-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace

House strictly private Wednesday, 19th of July.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen on Thursday, 20th of July, from 4 – 8pm. Arriving at 10:30am on Friday, 21st of July, to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Relig Cill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. The Mass will be live streamed on Church Services. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Kerry or the Irish Cancer Society.