The death has occurred of
Mary Ryle
(née Bradford)
Mary Ryle (née Bradford) of Knockanish West, The Spa, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully, on 20th December 2023, in the tender care of the staff at the Skellig Ward University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her husband Niall and her sister Breda Carr,
Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Carmel, Elizabeth, Jean, John, Bernadette, Aidan, Áine, her 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 22nd December 2023, from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, on Saturday Morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10.00 am (live streamed on https://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The St. Vincent De Paul Society, Tralee.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
