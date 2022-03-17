Mary Riordan nee Riordan of Ballyard, Tralee and formerly Clounmore, Milltown

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (20th March) from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery, Firies.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Timothy (Joe), dear mother of Gerry, Juliet, Anita, Cathriona & Tim and sister of Denis, Donal, Jeremiah and the late Margaret & Tim.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Eógan, Cian, Mary-Ann, Kate, Siún, Emer, Tadhg, Colm, Alana, Tom, Aoibh, Rós, Tim, Joe, Patrick & Hannah, sons-in-law John, Ciaran & Fergal, daughters-in-law Liz & Maria, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.